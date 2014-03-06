Greek yields fall as economic optimism grows

* Economic optimism boosts 10-yr Greek bonds

* Diplomatic talks in Ukraine weigh on safe-haven debt

* Spain, France complete successful auctions

* ECB meets on Thursday, widely seen leaving rates unchanged

By Joshua Franklin

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Junk-rated 10-year Greek bond yields hit near-four year lows on Thursday, driving them below those on 30-year debt for the first time since late 2013 in a sign of market confidence in the battered economy.

Investors were also looking ahead to a European Central Bank meeting, at which it was expected to ease policy.

Greece is emerging from a six-year recession and recorded a primary budget surplus in January. The improved outlook helped Greek yields to their lowest since the country’s debt was restructured in March 2012.

“In general, the story around Greece is clearly improving. There’s indications of momentum within the economy. The primary surplus has come through earlier than anticipated,” said Mark Wall, chief euro area economist at Deutsche Bank.

“You’ve had the signals from the EU that they’d be willing to sit down and talk about debt relief, albeit later in the summer. So there is a positive backdrop that continues to significantly influence Greek asset markets.”

Greek 10-year yields slid 21 basis points to 6.65 percent, while 30-year yields were 13 bps down at 6.69 percent. This moved the curve back to a more normal upward slope, a sign of investor confidence.

The slide in Greek yields comes as talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine were seen easing tensions, leaving investors less keen on safe-haven German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

Although high-level talks on the Ukraine crisis made little apparent headway on Wednesday, the diplomatic efforts were due to continue on Thursday.

“The Bund is down and that has to do with the international backdrop,” said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “Treasuries were weaker, Asian equities were higher, you’ve got more stories coming out of Ukraine that the situation eases.”

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, edged up 3 bps to 1.64 percent.

In well-bid auctions on Thursday, Spain hit the top of its target range, raising 5 billion euros, while France sold just short of 8 billion euros worth of debt.

On the day, Spanish 10-year yields were flat, while the higher-rated French equivalent rose by 4 bps.

ECB DECISION

The ECB is expected to hold off on cutting its refinancing and deposit rates, opting instead to end its “sterilisation” operations of offsetting the money it puts into the system though bond purchases by withdrawing other money.

“It might help on the margin but it’s not a significant move,” RIA Capital Markets’ Stamenkovic said. “Much more important would be if they cut the refinance rate and the deposit rate.”