FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bund futures fall as Fed rate hikes expected sooner
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Bund futures fall as Fed rate hikes expected sooner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was likely to end its bond-buying programme this autumn and start raising rates around six months later.

Yellen’s remarks pointed to a faster route towards higher interest rates than many had expected.

Bund futures last traded 40 ticks lower on the day at 142.56. Italian BTP futures fell 21 ticks to 120.59.

“We’re taking the lead from the U.S.,” one trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.