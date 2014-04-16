FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Greek five-year bond returns to yield at sale
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Greek five-year bond returns to yield at sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s new five-year bond returned on Wednesday to the yield at which it was sold last week, after a turbulent few days of trading.

The bond issue - which was Greece’s first in four years and came just two years after the country defaulted - was issued at a yield of 4.95 percent last Thursday. However, when the bond was released to trade on Friday morning, the yield shot up with traders reporting widespread selling.

Some analysts said the final pricing was too aggressive, which was part of the reason for Friday’s sell-off. Others said a high allocation of bonds to hedge funds, investors notorious for having short-term trading strategies, proved problematic.

Yields were spotted over 5.1 percent last Friday, but have since fallen back amid strong demand for peripheral bonds and expectations of asset purchases from the European Central Bank. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.