Euro zone bond yields edge up as bets on ECB asset buys subside

By Marius Zaharia LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as speculation the ECB will launch an asset purchase programme any time soon subsided, though bets that it may cut rates or inject liquidity picked up. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition on Monday that low inflation would persist but quantitative easing (QE) remained some way off, according to a source who took part in the meeting. Draghi's deputy Vitor Constancio also said that April inflation figures alone should not trigger a policy change. German inflation figures are due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, while euro zone numbers are due on Wednesday. "Draghi downplaying QE is getting some attention," one trader said, explaining the small rise in yields across the euro zone. "But obviously this is a big data day and any soft (inflation) numbers would change sentiment really quickly." German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1 basis point to 1.51 percent. Spanish and Italian yields rose 2 bps to 3.09 percent and 3.16 percent, respectively. Low-rated euro zone bonds faced selling pressure from investors making room in their books before a sale of up to 9 billion euros of Italian bonds. German inflation is expected to rise to 1.4 percent in April from 1.0 percent in March, while euro zone inflation is seen at 0.8 percent, up from 0.5 percent in the previous month. TIGHT LIQUIDITY While expectations about the ECB printing money subsided, bets that the central bank may cut interest rates or inject more liquidity into the banking system increased. A drop in the level of spare cash in the banking system to its lowest since 2011 at 86.6 billion euros pushed overnight bank-to-bank Eonia borrowing costs to 0.398 percent. That was the highest Eonia rate since 2011 with the exception of two liquidity-tight days at the end of last year and at the end of the first quarter of 2014. Central banks would prefer overnight rates to trade within the band formed by their key deposit and refinancing rates - now at 0-0.25 percent. Draghi said earlier this year an "unwarranted" rise in money market rates would be a trigger for further monetary policy easing along with a worsening of the inflation outlook. "Money market developments are putting more pressure on the ECB. If rates don't come down, the ECB is bound to do something," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income strategist at Nordea in Helsinki. Liquidity in money markets is shrinking as banks are repaying early the three-year emergency loans they took from the ECB at the height of the crisis in December 2011 and February 2012, a process that is expected to continue. But the amount of spare cash in the system depends on other ECB liquidity operations as well. If banks increase their take-up at Tuesday's weekly offering of unlimited one-week loans the pressure on money market rates may subside. The ECB is also holding a tender for deposits aimed at draining 177.5 billion euros, which is the amount equal to its current holdings of government bonds purchased via its Security Markets Programme at the height of the crisis. That sterilisation operation was introduced to quell concerns that the SMP programme was a way of directly financing governments, something which the ECB is not allowed to do. If it fails to drain the full amount, as it happened on several occasions in the past, that would be the equivalent of a cash injection and liquidity tensions may ease. "A significant cash injection at today's ECB operations is needed to calm things down," said Christoph Rieger, rate strategist at Commerzbank. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)