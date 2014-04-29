Euro zone bonds flip-flop as inflation clouds ECB easing bets

* Subdued German inflation keeps QE hopes alive * Draghi tells German lawmakers QE some way off * Rise in Eonia rates triggers talk of ECB rate cut * Banks increase take-up at weekly ECB weekly cash offer (Recasts and writes through) By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields flip-flopped on Tuesday after a below-forecast rise in German inflation left markets guessing how and when the European Central Bank may loosen monetary policy. German annual inflation rose at a slower pace than expected in April, keeping speculation rife that the ECB might be forced to intervene. However, immediate pressure stemming from money market tension eased after 100 billion euros was injected into the euro zone banking system. ECB chief Mario Draghi told lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition on Monday that an asset purchase programme, designed to tackle low inflation and curb the strength of the euro, was still some way off, according to a source who took part in the meeting. Looking ahead to Wednesday's release of euro area inflation, some market participants said subdued consumer price growth - which was 0.5 percent last month, and remains far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent - may force his hand. "(German inflation) is strong indication that euro zone inflation won't be much higher, providing more tailwinds for speculation around quantitative easing (asset purchases) in the coming days," said Felix Herrmann, a market strategist at DZ Bank. German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 3 basis points to a day's high of 1.54 percent before the inflation release, but pulled back to 1.51 percent shortly after. Spanish and Italian yields were also around 3bp higher on the day at 3.10 percent and 3.17 percent, respectively, before paring those losses. TENSIONS SUBSIDE Money market tensions - that are putting added pressure on the ECB to ease - could soon subside, however. Concerns that the dwindling amounts of spare cash in the euro zone's banking system could keep money market rates elevated relaxed after banks took the most in one-week loans from the central bank since the last week of June 2012. The 172.6 billion euro take-up from banks at the ECB's weekly tender compares with last week's 121.8 billion euros, resulting in a more than 50 billion euro cash injection into the euro zone banking sector for next week. Another 62 billion euros can be added to that after the ECB opted not to drain an amount equal to its current holdings of government bonds purchased via its Security Markets Programme at the height of the crisis. That weekly sterilisation operation was introduced to dampen fears that the SMP programme was a way of directly financing governments, something the ECB is not allowed to do. This injection of more than 100 billion euros comes as pressure has grown for the ECB to tackle a rise in money market rates caused by a drop in the level of spare cash in the system to as little as 86.6 billion euros, its lowest since 2001. Overnight bank-to-bank Eonia borrowing costs rose to 0.398 percent on Monday, the highest Eonia rate since 2011 with the exception of two liquidity-tight days at the end of last year and at the end of the first quarter of 2014. Central banks would prefer overnight rates to trade within the band formed by their key deposit and refinancing rates - now at 0-0.25 percent in the euro zone. When rates step outside that corridor, monetary policy becomes less effective. Draghi said earlier this year an "unwarranted" rise in money market rates would be a trigger for further monetary policy easing along with a worsening of the inflation outlook. "The liquidity injection will move (Eonia) back below the refi rate in coming days," said FXPRo chief economist Simon Smith. "Thereafter it will depend on what happens at (the next) weekly operations." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by Alison Williams)