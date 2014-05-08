Euro zone bond yields fall after Draghi flags ECB action

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields and money market rates fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the governing council felt comfortable with acting at the next meeting.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were last 2 basis points lower on the day at 1.46 percent. Other euro zone yields were up to 6 basis points lower on the day.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose 4-5 ticks from levels seen before Draghi’s news conference, pushing their implied rates down. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)