FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bund futures fall to day's low after weak euro zone inflation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bund futures fall to day's low after weak euro zone inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday after surprisingly low euro zone inflation data but the move was expected to be short-lived as the data cemented the case for European Central Bank policy easing later this week.

Some traders said the weak inflation data was already priced into the market and prompted investors to book profits after a recent rally.

“That number was if anything bond friendly. We expect the Bund to regain its momentum and start rallying again ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting,” one trader said.

Bund futures fell to a day’s low of 146.40, down 32 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie; Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.