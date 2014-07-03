Euro zone bond yields edge up before U.S. payrolls, ECB

* Market ratchets up U.S. jobs data bets after strong ADP report * Rise in euro zone bond yields tempered ahead of ECB decision * Spain to sell up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds before data, ECB By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday as investors positioned for what may be a strong non-farm payrolls report after robust private sector data pointed to a strong recovery in the U.S. labour market. Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 212,000 jobs in June, down slightly from 217,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll. Some market participants were betting on a higher figure after Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report showed companies hired 281,000 workers in June, above predictions of 200,000. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing, rose 1.5 basis points to 1.30 percent, extending Wednesday's rebound from near historic lows. Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 bps higher, though traders said activity was tempered by caution ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision later in the day. "Clearly after yesterday's ADP report the market sold off and yields pushed higher and this persists this morning and the market is gradually expecting a stronger NFP. "We also have the ECB press conference at the same time ... so there could be more volatility in the market than a clear bias." The U.S. data is due at 1230 GMT, just as ECB President Mario Draghi starts his post-meeting press conference. The ECB is expected to hold off on further monetary stimulus measures after cutting interest rates to record lows last month and announced a 400 billion euro loan programme for banks. Market focus will be on details of the ECB's four-year loan scheme, which is supposed to be contingent on banks lending the money to the wider economy rather than investing in government bonds as they did with crisis loans they got in 2011-2012. Investors will also parse Draghi's comments to see how far back policymakers have pushed the possibility of asset purchases to support the euro zone's anaemic economic recovery. "If his words are interpreted by the market as suggesting that QE is further away than the market is expecting, it could have some impact," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank. Among peripheral euro zone bonds, Spanish yields were 1 basis point higher as investors prepared for an issue of five-year bonds. Madrid aims to raise up to 4.5 billion euros from the auction of the new paper and a reissue of 30-year bonds, both of which are seen faring well as the ECB's ultra-easy policies continue to support investor demand for the region's weaker issuers. (Editing by John Stonestreet)