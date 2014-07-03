FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Low-rated euro zone bond yields fall on dovish ECB
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 1:47 PM / 3 years ago

Low-rated euro zone bond yields fall on dovish ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday as investors perceived European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s post-meeting comments as reinforcing the bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy.

Draghi said a raft of measures introduced last month will help lift inflation and support bank lending but the ECB stands ready to create money in future if required.

“Draghi’s ongoing commitment to very low rates for a very long time has reignited investors’ appetite for carry and for yield,” one trader said.

Ten-year Italian yields were last 5 basis points lower at 2.75 percent. Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell by a similar amount to 2.69 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively.

Greek yields reversed their earlier rise to trade flat at 5.98 percent, while German Bund futures pared almost all their losses caused by better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data earlier in the day. (Reporting by the London bonds desk; writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.