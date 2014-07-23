German yields near record lows as EU mulls harsher Russia sanctions

* Tougher Russia sanctions seen hitting German growth * Price moves modest as ECB seen supporting economy * Lower-rated euro zone bond yields flat to lower (Updates prices, adds fresh analyst comments) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell back towards record lows on Wednesday as worries over tougher sanctions on Russia and their potential impact on the euro zone's feeble economic growth underpinned demand for Bunds. The price moves were, however, modest after the European Union threatened tougher sanctions but delayed action though harsher steps could hit the Germany economy most given its strong trade links with Russia. Expectations that the European Central Bank would act to support the economy if needed underpinned demand for bonds issued by the currency bloc's weaker economies, keeping their borrowing costs near historic lows. German 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to 1.15 percent , not far from the record low of 1.126 percent hit at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012. Other top-rated euro zone bond yields were down by a similar amount. "The market remains nervous because of the geopolitical environment and Bunds look well underpinned at this juncture," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "The EU are talking tough but they are not taking any further action imminently. But clearly if the situation deteriorates further between Russia and the EU then further sanctions are possible and that would have ramifications for the euro area economy, especially Germany." Market participants also expect some of the hefty bond redemptions and coupon repayments, estimated at over 40 billion euros, due at the end of the month from Spain and Italy to be reinvested in German bonds, keeping yields subdued. Italian 10-year yields were 1.5 bps lower at 2.77 percent while Spanish equivalents were flat at 2.58 percent, within sight of an all-time low of 2.548 percent hit in June. MONEY MARKETS Yields on shorter-dated euro zone bonds were also a touch lower. Some market strategists had expected a fall in spare cash in the banking system as banks repay a bumper 21 billion euros in emergency loans to the ECB and a lower-than forecast take-up of one-week loans to push money market rates and short-term bonds yields higher. Excess liqudity was expected to fall below 100 billion euros for the first time since May. However, there was little sign of stress. Other strategists said short-term yields and money market rates were likely to remain subdued as excess liquidity was set to get a boost in September when the ECB offers banks a fresh round of cheap four-year loans. "The fact that there's a possibility of a huge rise in liquidity in September will cap any upward pressure in Eonia and short-term rates driven by a fall in excess liquidity," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING. The euro overnight interbank lending rate edged down to 0.04 percent on Tuesday from 0.048 percent on Monday, staying near the upper end of the 2 to 5 basis point range it has traded in during the last month. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)