German Bund yields hit record low on Russia-West tensions

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German Bund yields hit a record low on Thursday as investors fretted over the economic impact of Russian counter-sanctions on Europe.

Russia’s state news agency said on Wednesday that Moscow will ban all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe. Russia is by far the biggest buyer of European fruit and vegetables.

Ten-year Bund yields fell as low as 1.092 percent, down 1.4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Patrick Graham)