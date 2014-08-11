FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds fall after Russia says ends military drills near Ukraine
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bunds fall after Russia says ends military drills near Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Monday after Moscow said on Friday it had finished military exercises in southern Russia, curbing flows into assets perceived as safe havens.

The exercises were criticised by the United States as provocative as relations between Russia and the West hit a post-Cold War low over the conflict in Ukraine between Kiev government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

Bund futures were 24 ticks lower at 149.24, with 10-year German yields rising 2 basis points to 1.07 percent, having hit a record low of 1.024 percent last week. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.