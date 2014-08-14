FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German 10-year yields hit record low on weak GDP data
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

German 10-year yields hit record low on weak GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields fell to a fresh record low on Thursday after data showed the euro zone’s largest economy contracted more sharply than expected in the second quarter.

The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent between April and June, its first contraction in more than a year as foreign trade and investment weighed on growth. It had been forecast to stagnate, according to a Reuters poll..

The French economy flatlined in the same quarter, undershooting forecasts for growth of 0.1 percent.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point down at 1.022 percent, an all-time low. French 10-year yields were 1.5 bps lower at 1.42 percent, not far from a record low of 1.399 percent hit last month. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.