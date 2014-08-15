FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bund yields hug 1 percent on weak euro zone outlook
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Bund yields hug 1 percent on weak euro zone outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German Bund yields held near their record lows around 1 percent on Friday, with investors increasingly betting the ECB will ease monetary policy further to lift a stagnating economy struggling with low inflation.

Data showed on Thursday the euro zone economy failed to grow in the second quarter even before the sanctions the West and Russia imposed on each other over the conflict in Ukraine started to bite.

Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a conciliatory note on Thursday in Crimea saying Moscow would stand up for itself but not at the cost of confrontation with the outside world.

However, tensions remained high in Ukraine, where Kiev government forces were fighting pro-Moscow separatists and dozens of heavy Russian military vehicles massed near the border.

Ten-year Bund yields were last 0.4 basis points higher on the day at 1.018 percent, having briefly dipped below 1 percent on Thursday, according to traders.

“We look for Bunds to hug the 1 percent yield ... not just for today, but rather longer,” Markus Koch, a Commerzbank analyst, said in a note.

Other euro zone bond yields were flat to slightly lower. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.