German bond futures rally as weaker equities lift safe-haven debt
#Market News
September 22, 2014

German bond futures rally as weaker equities lift safe-haven debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures jumped on Monday as a retreat in stocks on expectations of soft Chinese manufacturing data spurred flows into safe-haven government bonds.

Flash manufacturing PMI readings from China, the world’s second biggest economy, could come in below the 50 level early on Tuesday, traders said, indicating that manufacturing activity is contracting.

“The Asian markets are weak so it looks to be a risk-off day and a continuation of the Bund rally that started last week,” said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC Securities.

Bund futures were last 30 ticks higher at 148.79 compared with 148.49 at Friday’s settlement. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
