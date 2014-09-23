Greek yields hit one-month high as Samaras eyes bailout exit

* Greek PM Samaras says Athens won't need third bailout * Investors worry about higher private borrowing * Drab business surveys keep pressure on ECB for more stimulus (Adds comment, updates prices) By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields hit one-month highs on Tuesday as Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said the country could make an early exit from its bailout and cover its own funding needs next year. The comments, made after a meeting with its biggest creditor Germany, sparked concerns among some market participants that Greece's willingness to come out of its 240 billion EU/IMF bailout may hamper the chances of future debt relief and create more risks for private investors. Borrowing more from the market would increase the losses private investors would have to take in any future debt restructurings, which some see as a risk, particularly if the policy supervision that comes with the bailout is withdrawn. Samaras said Greece expects talks on further debt relief to begin after the next review by EU/IMF lenders and European bank stress tests next month, and that the country would receive an extension of loan maturities and lower interest rates. He had previously ruled out a third bailout. His meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes as Greek public sector workers launched their first nationwide strike after the summer to protest against EU/IMF-prescribed job cuts. "The fact that Greece could try to rely on market financing could postpone a lasting solution (on its debt pile) that still needs to be found," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income strategist at DZ Bank adding that the larger the share of market funding the higher the risk for private investors. Greek 10-year yields rose 17 basis points to 6.09 percent, their highest in over a month. Greece has already tapped markets this year, making one of the fastest comebacks to private borrowing of any defaulted sovereign, with sales of three- and five-year debt and a switch. It will also issue a new seven-year bond by the end of the year, a government official told Reuters earlier this month. Many of the investors that bought those bonds did so on the assumption that Greece's next debt restructuring would target solely the EU loans. Most of Greece's debt - which is the highest in the euro zone at 175 percent of output - is owned by the EU and the IMF. Some see limits to how much private investors will be willing to support Greece. "It is almost impossible (for Greece) to raise money long-term from private investors, nobody will take the risk to buy 10- or 20-year debt at these low yield levels," said Frederik Ducrozet, senior euro zone economist at Credit Agricole. "There is a very long road ahead for Greece and it would be much better to have a safety net against any shock in the future." DRAB DATA Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone peers, whose yields were broadly flat after poor business surveys kept the pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more stimulus. The surveys showed euro zone business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than expected in September as firms cut prices for the 30th month in a row. Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament on Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to use additional unconventional tools, closely monitoring risks to inflation. Earlier this month, Draghi announced a plan to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds, but markets are increasingly speculating that he will be forced to start buying government bonds, a programme known as quantitative easing (QE). German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis points to 1.01 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Louise Heavens and John Stonestreet)