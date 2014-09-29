Greek yields at 2-month high as bailout exit talk triggers funding fears

* Greek yields in biggest one-day rise since mid-May

* Italy PM under fire as economy stagnates

* Catalonia leader signs decree on referendum

* Pimco changes unsettle periphery bondholders

* 25 billion euros of auctions due this week (Recasts with moves in Greek yields, adds fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields rose to their highest in almost two months on Monday as Athens’ plans for an early exit from a bailout programme raised concerns about future financing and debt relief.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras last week publicly acknowledged that Greece hoped to wean itself off the 240-billion euro international aid package a year before its scheduled end in early 2016.

The plan is a gamble for Greece as it makes a tentative return to bond markets after its 2012 default.

Borrowing more from the market would leave investors exposed to further losses if another debt restructuring was required - particularly if the policy supervision that comes with the bailout was withdrawn.

This prompted a sell-off in the sovereign debt. Greek 10-year yields rose 41 basis points to 6.57 percent, their biggest one-day jump since mid-May.

“While we are seeing the Greek economy gradually improving, it’s still very weak and there are lot of vulnerabilities,” said Sarah Pemberton, European economist at Capital Economics.

“For Greece to exit its bailout early is causing a lot of concerns in the market in terms of its debt sustainability and how it would fare without any external support.”

The sell-off was exacerbated by a poll at the weekend showing the anti-bailout Syriza party has widened its lead over the ruling conservatives, fuelling speculation a presidential vote next year may lead to early elections.

Soft demand for peripheral euro zone debt in general on worries that a change in investment direction by the world’s biggest bond investor, Pimco, could hurt some of the region’s weakest issuers added to Greece’s underperformance.

OPPORTUNITY

Some investors in Greek bonds, such as Hans Humes, chief executive at Greylock Capital, are sanguine and see any further cheapening in prices as an opportunity to buy more Greek bonds.

“You get the knock-on effect. Pimco are heavily invested in Spain so spreads widen, and then people start selling Greece. Market actions in the short term aren’t particularly rational,” Humes said.

“If you tried to trade Greece any time over the last three years and sold any time someone got marginally spooked, you would have left money on the table. You just sit there and wait, or if it widens out buy a bit more.”

Political jitters also dogged Italian and Spanish bonds, nudging their yields up. Speculation has mounted that Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi might be forced to step down.

Meanwhile, the leader of one of Spain’s richest regions on Saturday signed on Saturday a decree to hold a referendum on independence in November, putting the local government on collision course with Madrid, which says such a vote is illegal.

The uncertainty has spooked investors, who were already worried that a change in leadership at Pimco - known to have been heavily invested in both countries - could increase pressure to sell the bonds.

Some have decided to book profits on these bonds as the end of the month approaches, while others have sold bonds to make room in their portfolios for new sales this week.

“It’s a combination of factors but it doesn’t feel like it is the start of a trend,” said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“The market is just taking a pause for breath,” he added, pointing to the fact that yields on the countries’ 10-year bonds have fallen by over 25 basis points already this quarter.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 3 bps higher at 2.42 and 2.23 percent respectively. .

Italy’s Renzi, facing criticism over the slow pace of reforms, hit back on Sunday against business leaders and dared his opponents to challenge him in parliament. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)