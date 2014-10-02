Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB gives no hint QE imminent

* Italian, Spanish bonds underperform rest of market

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank gave no new hints of an imminent sovereign bond buying programme, leading some in the market to scale back bets on this happening.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after its latest policy meeting that it would buy bundles of loans and other forms of secured debt from mid-month in an attempt to kick-start economic growth in the euro zone.

However, he gave no details on the size of prospective purchases, leaving investors unclear over whether the ECB would eventually buy government bonds.

Italian and Spanish bonds, whose yields have plumbed record lows in anticipation of the ECB eventually buying them, underperformed other euro zone debt after Draghi’s comments.

“The reason why the periphery is a bit under pressure is probably that investors were looking for more hints on the targeted size of the balance sheet and on QE, which did not come,” said Luca Cazzulani, rate strategist at UniCredit. .

“It’s not that it has been ruled out, it’s just kind of a less immediate option compared with what investors were hoping for.”

Spanish 10-year yields rose 7 basis points to 2.14 percent while Italian equivalents were 6 bps higher at 2.35 percent with Irish yields 4 bps up at 1.66 percent .

Draghi did reiterate that the bank would take further steps if needed.

Market expectations that the ECB would launch a broad-based asset purchase scheme have intensified in recent months as the euro zone teeters on the edge of deflation.

Barely a week ago, Deutsche Bank said it saw it more likely than not that the ECB would announce “broad-based asset purchases” within the next six months.

Others were less convinced.

Pioneer Investments, Unicredit’s asset-management arm, sold its holdings of Italian government bonds in the last month, betting the ECB would not resort to buying sovereign bonds, its European bonds head said on Thursday.

“I think betting on no QE means that we are betting on peripherals to go wider because part of the rally has been assured by anticipation of quantitative easing, so we are happy to be short Italy,” said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European Fixed Income.

This followed a warning from Blackrock’s head of European and global bonds on Wednesday that it was a mistake to load up on the euro zone’s riskier government bonds on the view that the ECB would eventually snap them up.

INFLATION

Inflation expectations slipped on Thursday towards lows seen at the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2010, suggesting investors are sceptical the ECB’s latest measures to revive price pressures will be successful.

The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate - the ECB’s preferred measure of what the market thinks the inflation outlook is - nudged down to 1.91 percent from around 1.92 percent before Draghi’s news conference, according to traders.

The rate, which shows roughly where investors expect forecasts of inflation for 2024 to be in 2019, has been falling from just above 2 percent early last month, just before the ECB cut interest rates and announced plans to buy covered bonds and asset-backed securities.

“We stick to our view that sovereign QE can happen but needs a trigger,” said Nordea strategists, who attach a 35 percent probability of an eventual QE programme.

“Markets may well challenge the ECB’s QE reluctance in the coming months. Inflation data, inflation expectations and the success of measures taken so far will be key,” they said in a note.

Elsewhere in peripheral markets, yields on Greek 10-year bonds bounced off the day’s lows after Draghi said countries like Greece and Cyprus ought to be in a bailout programme to be included in plans to buy securities of a lower standard than it usually requires as collateral.

Athens plans to exit its international bailout a year earlier than the scheduled 2016. Its yields had fallen as low as 6.41 percent on early reports that the ECB would include its sub-investment grade securities in the ABS purchase scheme. They ended the day 2 bps lower at 6.48 percent. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)