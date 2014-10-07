Spanish yields rise as Madrid tests demand for inflation-tied debt

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields nudged up on Tuesday as Madrid tested investor demand for inflation-protected debt against an outlook of ultra-low price pressures in the euro zone.

Spain is selling an inaugural five-year inflation-linked bond via syndication, the second time this year the country is issuing debt linked to euro zone inflation. It successfully sold five billion euros of a 10-year linker in May that drew more than 20 billion euros in demand. {ID:nL6N0S13HG]

Since then, annual euro zone inflation has slumped to 0.3 percent and investors have become increasingly doubtful whether the European Central Bank’s latest policy measures, including purchases of covered bond and asset-backed securities, will revive growth and inflation.

The five-year, five-year forward rate, the ECB’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, fell to a record low around 1.84 percent this week after ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint last Thursday the bank was in any hurry to deliver further monetary easing.

Analysts said the Spanish bond could nevertheless still attract interest from investors betting that a deteriorating economic outlook in the euro zone could prompt the ECB to buy government bonds, a tool known as quantitative easing, to revive inflation.

Data on Tuesday showing the biggest drop in German factory output in 5-1/2 years, the second consecutive day of grim industrial figures from the euro zone’s biggest economy, renewed expectations the ECB could deliver QE in coming quarters.

“We would argue that this is a more dynamic environment and if they slip (inflation expectations) a bit lower you would expect a more aggressive response from the ECB ... and in that case we would expect a turnaround in inflation expectations,” said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“For those who are sharing the view that maybe inflation could pick up more strongly at some point down the road on the back of more aggressive ECB response, it (the Spanish linker) would be an attractive timing.”

Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds were 1 basis point up at 2.16 percent, trading in line with the Italian equivalent but modestly underperforming German Bunds.

GERMAN DATA SUPPORTS QE BETS

Some in the market said the QE speculation, bolstered by the this week’s signs of further economic deterioration in the currency bloc, were supporting demand for both lower-rated and core debt despite the latter’s ultra-low yields.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.89 percent, just above a record low of 0.867 percent hit in August.

“The net read (of the data) is stagnation and possibly a recession. This overlays the more bleak data across much of Europe and is one factor why we think that it is still only a matter of time before the ECB is forced into sovereign QE,” RBS strategists said in a note.

“As such we remain long core and periphery.” (editing by John Stonestreet)