Spanish yields rise as Madrid tests demand for inflation-tied debt

* Spain selling 5-year inflation-linked bond via syndication

* Orders for bond nearly 9 bilion euros - IFR

* Revived QE bets support demand for higher-yielding bonds

* Drop in German factory output bolsters ECB QE speculation (Updates with latest orders for Spanish bond, analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters/IFR) - Spanish bond yields nudged up on Tuesday as Madrid launched an inflation-linked bond whose appeal to investors lay more in the potentially higher return than in the inflation-proofing.

Spain is selling the five-year bond via syndication, the second time this year it has issued debt linked to euro zone inflation.

Orders were nearly 9 billion euros, a lead manager on the sale told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Some in the market said total demand was likely to fall short of the 20 billion euros shown at the country’s 10-year linker sale in May as dwindling price pressures in the euro zone have eroded investors’ need for inflation protection. The 10-year linker was also issued at a relatively cheap price, they said.

Since May, annual euro zone inflation has slumped to 0.3 percent and investors have become increasingly doubtful whether the European Central Bank’s latest policy measures, including purchases of covered bond and asset-backed securities, will revive growth and inflation.

The five-year forward rate, the ECB’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, fell to a record low of 1.88 percent this week after ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint last Thursday the bank was in any hurry to deliver further monetary easing.

Against that backdrop of subdued demand for inflation protection, analysts said the Spanish bond was likely to be snapped up primarily by investors seeking the higher returns that peripheral euro zone debt still offers compared to top-rated paper, where real short-dated yields are below zero.

“It (the Spanish linker) offers a positive real yield at shorter maturities and it offers a discount of 35 basis points to the nominal five-year Spanish bond,” said Shahid Ladha, head of European inflation and UK strategy at BNP Paribas.

“There’s clearly appetite for periphery and for yield and this is a way to get more exposure to credit and more carry, both tactically and long term. That’s why people are buying it,” he said. Carry refers to the difference between the yield on an asset and the interest investors pay for the loan to buy the security.

Yields on conventional 5-year bonds were 3 basis points up at 0.94 percent while those on 10-year paper were 2 bps higher at 2.16 percent, broadly in line with Italian equivalents.

Others in the market said the new inflation-linked bond could attract interest from investors betting that a deteriorating economic outlook in the euro zone could prompt the ECB to buy government debt, a tool known as quantitative easing, to revive inflation.

Data on Tuesday showing the biggest drop in German factory output in 5-1/2 years, the second consecutive day of grim industrial figures from the euro zone’s biggest economy, renewed expectations the ECB could deliver QE in coming quarters.

“We would argue that this is a more dynamic environment and if they (inflation expectations) slip a bit lower you would expect a more aggressive response from the ECB ... and in that case we would expect a turnaround in inflation expectations,” said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“For those who are sharing the view that maybe inflation could pick up more strongly at some point down the road on the back of more aggressive ECB response, it (the Spanish linker) would be an attractive timing.”

GERMAN DATA SUPPORTS QE BETS

The QE speculation supported demand for both lower-rated and core debt despite the latter’s ultra-low yields.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell after the German data, nearing record lows of 0.867 percent hit in August before reversing to trade 2 bps up at 0.92 percent.

“The net read (of the data) is stagnation and possibly a recession. This overlays the more bleak data across much of Europe and is one factor why we think that it is still only a matter of time before the ECB is forced into sovereign QE,” RBS strategists said in a note.

“As such we remain long core and periphery.” (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)