Greek yields rise, Athens denies abrupt end to EU/IMF visit

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that the country’s EU/IMF lenders had interrupted their bailout review over a disagreement with Greek officials. The government denied the report.

The Greek newspaper To Vima had reported that the EU/IMF troika was leaving a day ahead of schedule, having failed to agree on any outstanding issues, and before a vote of confidence expected later this week.

Government officials and a source close to the talks denied the reports. They said the inspectors were expected to leave this week for an annual conference of the IMF and World Bank in Washington. They will return to Athens after European bank stress tests are announced, Greek officials said.

Greek 10-year bond yields rose as high as 6.80 percent, up 33 basis points on the day, and they have not fully retreated after the denials. They last traded 6.71 percent.

Greek bonds came under selling pressure in recent weeks as Athens said it wanted to end its bailout programme early and stand on its own feet by using financial markets.

Investors see two risks. The end of the bailout programme also means the end of policy supervision, raising the prospect of Greece loosening its fiscal strings too much.

Also, if Athens starts to rely heavily on market funding, the share of privately held debt will grow. That might make it more attractive for the government to impose losses on bondholders if Greece needs to restructure its debt again.

The newspaper report increased the market’s worries that Greece is determined to go it alone.

“Once Greece is out there on its own feet, it becomes more vulnerable and the risk of another restructuring increase,” said Gianluca Ziglio, an analyst at Sunrise Brokers.

Traders also cited uncertainty over the confidence vote and the risk of snap elections further down the line as putting pressure on Greek bonds.

SPANISH LINKER

Elsewhere, early selling pressure on Spanish bonds abated just before the European close as a syndicated sale of a five-year inflation linked bond found good demand. Ten-year yields were flat on the day at 2.15 percent.

The 5 billion-euro sale drew bids of almost 12 billion, which is considered a strong result amid waning interest in inflation-linked bonds broadly as the outlook for price growth anywhere in the developed world remains subdued.

The five-year, five-year forward rate, the ECB’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, fell to a record low of 1.88 percent this week after ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint last Thursday the bank was in any hurry to deliver further monetary easing.

Data on Tuesday showing the biggest drop in German factory output in 5 1/2 years, the second consecutive day of grim industrial figures from the euro zone’s biggest economy, kept speculation of more easing alive, however.

“The net read (of the data) is stagnation and possibly a recession. This overlays the more bleak data across much of Europe and is one factor why we think that it is still only a matter of time before the ECB is forced into sovereign (bond purchases),” RBS strategists said in a note.

“As such we remain long core and periphery.” (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)