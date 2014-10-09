Bunds advance after U.S Fed minutes suggest no hurry to raise rates

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pushed higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy.

Bunds have been rallying this week on concerns about growth in the euro zone, after grim German industrial data and warnings from the International Monetary Fund about a slower-than-expected recovery in domestic demand.

They tracked gains in U.S. Treasuries overnight after the minutes from the Fed’s mid-September meeting showed the central bank’s debate on its interest rate guidance heated up, but showed some participants wanted to err on the side of patience in accommodation.

Bund futures were 15 ticks up at 150.35 with German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, 1.3 basis points down at 0.89 percent, within a whisker of a record low of 0.867 percent hit in August.

“All factors considered Bunds look well supported today even with yields at the lower-end of the trading range,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Tom Heneghan)