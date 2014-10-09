FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Bund futures erase gains after drop in U.S. jobless claims
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

German Bund futures erase gains after drop in U.S. jobless claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased daily gains on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims in the U.S. further underlined an economic recovery that is key to convincing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

German Bund futures were flat on the day at 150.20, having earlier been as high as 150.78. Ten-year cash bond yields also briefly moved higher on the day, having hit a record low of 0.859 percent in early trading.

“We’ve been tracing back over the past couple of hours - we’ve had better U.S. data, we’ve hit new contract highs (in Bund futures) and we have a bit of profit taking ... and there is a bit of a supply in the U.S. as well. The move is being led by Treasuries,” one trader said. (Reporting by the London bonds team; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.