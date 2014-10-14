German bond yields hit record low after ZEW fuels growth scare

* Germany’s ZEW turns negative for first time since 2012

* QE hopes cushion the blow for Spain, Italy

* ECB bond-buying faces challenge in top court

* Greek yields break 7 pct amid political worries

* Catalonia calls off scheduled referendum (Updates prices into close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit a new record low on Tuesday as a monthly gauge of economic sentiment reinforced fears the euro zone’s engine may be slipping towards recession.

The ZEW institute’s index of German economic sentiment turned negative for the first time since late 2012, falling to -3.6 in October from 6.9 the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 1.

Speaking after the release, ZEW’s chief economist said the German economy could shrink in the third quarter, taking it into recession after a contraction of 0.2 percent in April-June.

“Global growth concerns are very relevant and very much on the front foot,” said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York.

Berlin lowered its growth forecasts to 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent for 2014 and 2015, from 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent but Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said there was no reason to think the country was in recession. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he expected economic weakness to be temporary.

Europe’s malaise is fuelling concerns around global growth, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets, but the impact on some of the euro zone’s riskiest government debt has been limited by expectations of further European Central Bank easing.

Ten-year German bond yields dipped to a new record low of 0.837 percent, down 5 basis points, while Italian and Spanish equivalents were flat to slightly lower at 2.32 percent and 2.08 percent.

DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said that if ECB easing was not anticipated, yields in Spain and Italy would be 6-7 bps higher.

But hopes for a sovereign bond-buying scheme could be dealt a blow by Europe’s top court, which opened talks on the legality of a previous purchasing programme on Tuesday.

After a referral by Germany’s Constitutional Court, the European Court of Justice will hear challenges from German plaintiffs to the ECB’s existing Outright Monetary Transactions scheme. They say the pledge to buy bonds, made in 2012 at the peak of the euro debt crisis but never used, exceeded the ECB’s mandate and violated a ban on it funding governments.

Even though a final decision is not seen as imminent, the hearings will give some insight into the likelihood of the ECB being able to deliver on a full-blown QE programme.

GREEK RISKS

Greek 10-year bond yields rose above 7 percent for the first time since March on Tuesday, extending a rise prompted by political uncertainty and nervousness over plans by Athens to exit the country’s bailout early. Yields were 27 bps higher on the day at 7.05 percent..

“We don’t have buyers in the Greek bond market because of the political risk, the possibility of snap elections in early 2015,” a bond trader at a major Greek Bank told Reuters.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras won a parliamentary vote of confidence in his right-left coalition government last Friday but political analysts say a snap election early next year is likely which could propel the radical leftist Syriza party to power.

A poll on Tuesday showed Syriza ahead of the government party.

Government sources described the market moves as an “overreaction” and said they will not affect plans for an early exit from the bailout.

Elsewhere, investors appeared to shrug off a decision by Spain’s Catalonia region to cancel an independence referendum. (Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimos in Athens and Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)