Euro zone peripheral yields reverse early rise on hopes for ECB reaction
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone peripheral yields reverse early rise on hopes for ECB reaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Yields on lower-rated euro zone debt reversed an earlier rise on Friday, with market participants saying they hoped for a strong reaction from the European Central Bank to counter the recent bond sell-off.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were 4-10 basis points lower on the day at 2.18 percent, 2.52 percent, and 3.41 percent, respectively.

“This sell-off only increases the likelihood of QE by the ECB,” one trader said, referring to quantitative easing, which is jargon for central banks buying assets to print money.

A quartet of ECB policymakers had speeches scheduled for Friday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)

