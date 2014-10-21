Investors snap up periphery debt as sources say ECB mulling corporate bond buys

* Sources say ECB may decide as soon as Dec on corporate bond buys * German yields rise as appetite for risk returns * Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy yields fall * Strategists say new programme could dampen QE hopes (Updates prices) By John Geddie LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Low-rated euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday after several sources told Reuters the ECB was considering buying corporate bonds, quelling some concerns that the central bank was not doing enough to stoke inflation and growth. The report also prompted investors to pull out of safe-haven German bonds, where they had sought refuge after a series of data showing weak economic growth - the latest of which came from China. "Investors now appear to take a little bit more risk on the basis that there is a relief that the ECB is considering doing something else," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank. To complement the ECB's covered bond and asset-purchase programme that started this week, the ECB is mulling whether to begin buying corporate bonds. It may decide on the matter as soon as December, sources told Reuters. German 10-year yields rose 4 basis points after the Reuters report, reversing earlier falls and hitting a high for the day of 0.89 percent. Yields were up 2 bps at 0.87 at 1554 GMT. In contrast, Portuguese yields, which had risen by as much as 10 bps in early trading, were 9 bps lower on the day at 3.43 pct. Italian equivalents were 6 bps lower at 2.52 pct, while Spain's were 4 bps lower at 2.22 pct. Greek yields - which rose sharply last week on the government's bid to exit its bailout and the threat of early elections - were 23 bps lower at 7.83 pct, having earlier climbed as high as 8.17 pct. Some strategists said that while the new programme was supportive for low-rated bonds, it could push back expectations of sovereign bond-buying quantitative easing. "It certainly gives risky assets a little bit of help and puts Bunds under pressure as the ECB might not focus on government bonds but on corporate bonds instead to fulfil the balance sheet expansion that it has announced," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. But with Germany's central bank warning on Monday that the country risks coming dangerously close to recession, any further ECB intervention will bring relief. The bloc's largest economies are at loggerheads on how to boost growth. Countries including Italy and France have called for more fiscal flexibility in the euro zone, while Germany is eager to keep public finances in check. Italy's draft budget, which it submitted last week and which proposed slower cuts to its deficit, looks set to be rejected by the European Commission. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Michael Urquhart; Editing by Hugh Lawson)