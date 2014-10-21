FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors snap up periphery debt as sources say ECB mulling corporate bond buys
October 21, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Investors snap up periphery debt as sources say ECB mulling corporate bond buys

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sources say ECB may decide as soon as Dec on corporate
bond buys
    * German yields rise as appetite for risk returns
    * Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy yields fall
    * Strategists say new programme could dampen QE hopes

 (Updates prices)
    By John Geddie
    LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Low-rated euro zone bond yields
fell on Tuesday after several sources told Reuters the ECB was
considering buying corporate bonds, quelling some concerns that
the central bank was not doing enough to stoke inflation and
growth.
    The report also prompted investors to pull out of safe-haven
German bonds, where they had sought refuge after a series of
data showing weak economic growth - the latest of which came
from China. 
    "Investors now appear to take a little bit more risk on the
basis that there is a relief that the ECB is considering doing
something else," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at
Rabobank.
    To complement the ECB's covered bond and asset-purchase
programme that started this week, the ECB is mulling whether to
begin buying corporate bonds. It may decide on the matter as
soon as December, sources told Reuters. 
    German 10-year yields rose 4 basis points after the Reuters
report, reversing earlier falls and hitting a high for the day
of 0.89 percent. Yields were up 2 bps at 0.87 at 1554 GMT.
    In contrast, Portuguese yields, which had
risen by as much as 10 bps in early trading, were 9 bps lower on
the day at 3.43 pct. Italian equivalents were 6
bps lower at 2.52 pct, while Spain's were 4 bps
lower at 2.22 pct.
    Greek yields - which rose sharply last week on
the government's bid to exit its bailout and the threat of early
elections - were 23 bps lower at 7.83 pct, having earlier
climbed as high as 8.17 pct.
    Some strategists said that while the new programme was
supportive for low-rated bonds, it could push back expectations
of sovereign bond-buying quantitative easing.
    "It certainly gives risky assets a little bit of help and
puts Bunds under pressure as the ECB might not focus on
government bonds but on corporate bonds instead to fulfil the
balance sheet expansion that it has announced," said DZ Bank
strategist Christian Lenk. 
    But with Germany's central bank warning on Monday that the
country risks coming dangerously close to recession, any further
 ECB intervention will bring relief. 
    The bloc's largest economies are at loggerheads on how to
boost growth. Countries including Italy and France have called
for more fiscal flexibility in the euro zone, while Germany is
eager to keep public finances in check.
    Italy's draft budget, which it submitted last week and which
proposed slower cuts to its deficit, looks set to be rejected by
the European Commission. 

 (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Michael Urquhart;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
