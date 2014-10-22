Peripheral bond yields dip further on hopes for ECB action

* Markets buoyed ECB corporate bond-buying report

* Low-rated bond yields pull away from highs

* Upcoming bank stress tests keep investors on edge

* Uptick in U.S. inflation nudges Treasury, Bund yields (Adds U.S. data, updates prices)

By Michael Urquhart

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds retreated further on Wednesday from highs hit last week as the possibility of European Central Bank purchases of corporate bonds brought riskier assets back into favour.

A mid-morning report that at least 11 banks would fail the ECB’s stress test and the U.S. inflation readings pushed most euro zone sovereign yields away from lows, but all remained either down or unchanged on the day.

The ECB is considering buying corporate bonds and may decide as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The news on Tuesday had helped peripheral euro zone debt close the yield gap against benchmark German government bonds, a move that continued on Wednesday morning.

“The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some after-effect of that,” said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Greek bond yields were the biggest movers, some 42 bps lower on the day at 7.40 percent. Portuguese equivalents were down 7 bps at 3.36 pct, while Italian and Spanish yields were both 1 bp lower at 2.52 and 2.21 pct, respectively.

Yields on German Bunds -- the euro zone benchmark -- were flat at 0.87 pct, moving off a day’s low of 0.85 percent after U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September.

Weak U.S. inflation has subdued expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

The move in Bunds mirrored that in U.S. Treasuries , where 10-year yields rose to a session high of 2.25 percent.

Earlier in the day, Italian and Austrian yields had bumped up from their day’s lows after Spanish news agency Efe reported that banks from six European countries are set to fail a region-wide financial health check this weekend. Even though no Spanish banks were named in the report, bond yields also inched up in step with its peripheral proxy Italy.

The results of the Asset Quality Review are due to be published on Sunday.

“The market is pricing in some nervousness around the AQR ... there is mounting speculation on both sides, positive and negative,” said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

Pimco’s global banking specialist, Philippe Bodereau, told Reuters that he expects 18 banks will be seen to have failed the stress tests.

Also on Wednesday, bids on Germany’s 30-year bond auction came up short of the 2 billion euro target, leaving it technically uncovered. This came as no surprise to analysts who predicted it would be a tough sell given yields remain close to an all-time low below 1.60 percent hit last week.

Germany’s benchmark 30-year bond was flat on the day at 1.76 percent after the auction.

“At the moment core bonds are on the defensive, but they are very resilient,” said KBC’s Lammens. “On days when people favour equities and there is a risk-on then you’ll see some weakness in the bond market, but not major.” (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)