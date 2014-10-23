Investors shelter in Bunds ahead of key factory surveys

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields were set to open lower on Thursday ahead of a slew of surveys that economists predict will show the euro zone manufacturing sector slipping into contraction.

The gloomy outlook saw investors shed some low-rated bonds, with yields on Italian and Spanish bonds - the bellwethers for the bloc’s southern periphery - set to open higher.

The preliminary readings for October’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) will be released for France (0700GMT), Germany (0830GMT) and then the euro zone (0900GMT).

All three are expected to show the factory sector data falling below 50 - the line that separates expansion from contraction.

In its morning research note, Rabobank said the expected reading of 49.9 for euro zone manufacturing PMIs “will no doubt fuel concerns about a ‘triple dip’ recession given it would be the first sub-50 print since June last year.”

German 10-year yields were set to open 1 bp lower at 0.85 percent, while Italian and Spanish equivalents were set to open up 2 bps at 2.52 and 2.22 pct.

Of some comfort to investors is the fact that China’s vast factory sector grew a shade faster in October, though analysts said the figure did not point to a fourth-quarter turnaround for the world’s sector largest economy.

Other strategists were more optimistic for Thursday’s PMI readings. Commerzbank said PMIs could surprise on the upside, hoping that the end of the summer holiday period and a weakening euro should help to stabilise the surveys in coming months.