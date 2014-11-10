Spanish yields fall as ECB bets overshadow Catalonian vote

* Sunday’s Catalonia vote as expected; not binding

* Investors focus on Q3 GDP data, bet on ECB easing

* Traders see 50 pct chance of government bond-buys - poll (Adds comment, updates prices)

By John Geddie and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields dipped on Monday as investors shrugged off a symbolic vote on independence in the wealthy Catalonia region, focusing instead on prospects for central bank stimulus.

Market sentiment in the rest of Europe was broadly positive on bets that euro zone data this week would support the case for the European Central Bank to expand its asset purchases to government bonds.

This has fuelled risk appetite for low-rated, high-yielding debt -- even in Spain where millions of Catalans turned out to participate in Sunday’s “consultation of citizens”.

“Overall we are seeing increasing political risk, especially in Spain, but this seems to be put apart with market participants very much focusing on ... the ECB,” said Daniel Lenz, strategist at DZ Bank.

Spanish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 2.13 percent, while German Bunds were flat at 0.83 pct. Greek, Portuguese, Italian and Irish bonds all fell by between 3 and 5 bps.

While Sunday’s ballot in Spain could ratchet up tensions between Madrid and a region which accounts for one fifth of national output, many strategists pointed out that the result was as expected and the vote was not binding.

Others said however, that while initial market reaction had been muted, attention is turning to Spain’s general election next year where a new, increasingly popular leftist party Podemos (“We Can”) could unsettle the two established parties.

Early regional elections also look likely.

“Spanish government bonds have not felt much pressure due to the issue so far, but increased tensions between Catalonia and the central government continue to have potential to cause losses for Spanish bonds,” Nordea strategists said in a note.

In a relatively sparse week for economic data, investors were focused on third quarter euro zone gross domestic product data due on Friday. Reuters polls show GDP growing just 0.1 percent in the third quarter with the year-on-year figure 0.7 percent.

The bloc’s economic stagnation has buoyed hopes that the ECB will revert to buying sovereign bonds, with money market traders seeing a 50 percent chance of such a scheme in the next 12 months. (Editing by Gareth Jones/Ruth Pitchford)