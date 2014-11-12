Ukraine, political risks force investors to seek refuge in Bunds

* Germany sells 4.2 bln euro of zero coupon 2-year notes

* Portugal exceeds planned auction amount with 10-year bonds

* ECB QE hopes support demand for euro zone bonds (Recasts and writes through)

By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German yields fell on Wednesday, allowing the country to easily offload two-year debt paying no interest, as fears of a new rebel offensive in Ukraine and domestic political tensions in euro zone countries kept investors cautious.

Although the appeal of low-rated bonds faded, analysts do not see that aversion lasting as the ECB and some of its more hawkish council members appear to be clearing the path for a broad-based government bond-buying programme.

Ultra-easy monetary policy has kept yields on shorter-dated bonds issued by top-rated countries firmly below zero.

Against this backdrop, Europe’s largest economy auctioned 4.154 billion euros ($5.17 billion) worth of two-year, zero coupon Schatz notes, drawing bids worth 1.5 times the amount offered. That was slightly less than the 1.7 cover at a sale last month of bonds of similar maturity.

Erste Bank analyst Rainer Singer said the low yields would not put off risk-averse investors worried about a return to all-out conflict in Ukraine.

Others said investors simply did not care about the lack of potential returns with the prospect of further ECB easing around the corner.

“With the ECB keeping policy extremely easy and with the prospect of further measures early next year, the short term looks pretty well underpinned at the moment,” RIA Capital Markets rates strategist, Nick Stamenkovic, said.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 2 basis points (bps) at 0.81 percent after the auction, with two-year yields steady at minus 0.05 pct.

The situation in Ukraine and signs of political instability in the euro zone saw investors shed some lower-rated bonds.

Italian debt was the worst hit, with 10-year yields rising 4 bps to 2.36 pct, after the leader of its No. 2 largest political party said he would press for a referendum on euro membership.

Spanish equivalents rose 2 bps to 2.12 percent after court sources said Madrid would sue Catalan leader Artur Mas for “disobedience and dishonesty” after he defied a court injunction and held a vote on secession.

Even Portugal, which successfully offloaded 1.2 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Wednesday, saw benchmark yields rise 2 bps to 3.25 percent. (Editing by Louise Ireland)