Dim inflation outlook firms QE bets, demand for German bonds



By John Geddie and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German bonds pared an earlier yield rise on Thursday as bets firmed that the European Central Bank will ease policy further after experts surveyed by the ECB lowered inflation forecasts.

The economists, academics and other professional forecasters surveyed every quarter by the euro zone’s central bank revised down all their forward inflation expectations out to 2019.

Strategists said the weakening outlook for consumer prices undermined the ECB’s efforts to bring inflation back to its target of just under 2 percent, and could prompt it to take more radical policy action such as buying sovereign debt.

“It will probably have an impact on the next (ECB) decisions. We are probably on the verge of a full-blown quantitative easing (programme) that should also encompass sovereign bonds,” said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

German 10-year yields were flat on the day at 0.81 percent, having hit 0.83 pct in early trading, and remain just above last month’s record low of 0.716 percent.

Similarly dated bonds issued by Greece and Portugal -- the countries in the bloc with the lowest credit ratings - were 3 and 1 bps lower, at 8.08 and 3.23 percent respectively.

An earlier rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused as both countries sold new bonds. Yields tend to rise around auctions as investors sell existing paper to make room for the new supply.

Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the periphery and among the most indebted, would stand to benefit the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower. The United States also stepped up calls on European policymakers to do more to avoid a “lost decade” of low growth.

But powerful German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann reiterated his opposition to sovereign bond purchases, arguing it could encourage euro zone states to pile up debt.

He conceded, however, that the overall outlook for the euro zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that expansionary monetary policy “is fundamentally appropriate”. (Editing by Catherine Evans)