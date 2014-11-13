Top-rated euro zone yields dip as inflation outlook firms QE bets

* ECB survey shows weakening inflation outlook, firming QE bets

* German bond yields pare an earlier rise

* Italy and Spain auction new bonds

By Liisa Tuhkanen and John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Yields on top-rated euro zone bonds fell on Thursday as bets firmed that the European Central Bank will ease policy further after experts surveyed by the ECB lowered inflation forecasts.

The economists, academics and other professional forecasters surveyed every quarter by the euro zone’s central bank revised down all their forward inflation expectations out to 2019.

Strategists said the weakening outlook for consumer prices undermined the ECB’s efforts to bring inflation back to its target of just under 2 percent, and could prompt it to take more radical policy action such as buying sovereign debt.

“It will probably have an impact on the next (ECB) decisions. We are probably on the verge of a full-blown quantitative easing (programme) that should also encompass sovereign bonds,” said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

Chances the ECB will take the plunge and buy sovereign bonds are now 50-50, a Reuters poll showed, up from 40 percent in a poll in September.

German 10-year yields fell 1.5 basis points to 0.80 percent, having hit 0.83 percent in early trading, and remain just above last month’s record low of 0.716 percent.

DIMINISHING YIELD

Belgian, Austrian and French yields were also lower. Even with yields near record lows, demand for Bunds remains supported by the growth outlook and lingering uneasiness over the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

“Obviously the Bunds’ great feature is that they are always liquid, no matter if you want to buy or sell ... You may not like the yields at these levels, but you are investing in something that will certainly be tradable ... come year end,” said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

An earlier rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused as both countries auctioned bonds. Rome sold the maximum targeted amount of 6 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year debt, while Madrid issued 1.4 billion euros of a 10-year inflation-linked bond at an auction open only to Spanish market makers.

Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the periphery and among the most indebted, would stand to benefit the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower.

But powerful German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann reiterated his opposition to sovereign bond purchases, arguing it could encourage euro zone states to pile up debt.

He conceded, however, that the overall outlook for the euro zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that expansionary monetary policy “is fundamentally appropriate”. (Editing by Catherine Evans)