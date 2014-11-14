Bund futures rise after in-line German GDP data

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged up on Friday after data showed that the euro zone’s biggest economy narrowly dodged recession in the third quarter though the pace of recovery was not enough to cool bets of further European Central Bank easing.

German gross domestic output grew 0.1 in the third quarter, in line with a 0.1 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and up from a revised -0.1 percent in the second quarter. France, the euro zone’s second biggest economy, grew a surprising 0.3 percent in the quarter, slightly higher than a 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

German Bund futures rose 11 ticks to 151.73 while French bond futures were 12 ticks higher at 145.29. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Dominic Evans)