Bund yields steady before German ZEW survey
November 18, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bund yields steady before German ZEW survey

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sentiment survey expected to show a modest rebound
    * But not seen cooling ECB QE outlook

    By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
    LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German bond yields held steady on
Tuesday before a survey expected to show more settled German
investor and analyst morale in November after it plunged to its
lowest in almost two years last month.
    The monthly ZEW survey is forecast to have edged back into
positive territory after falling below zero last month, but this
is unlikely to change market bets on further European Central
Bank easing. 
    On Monday a Bundesbank survey showed business confidence
among German companies is declining, with only one in three now
expecting production to increase next year and one in four
anticipating a rise in exports. 
    "We are looking for a stagnant reading (of the ZEW) rather
than a clear direction either way. Even the consensus is for a
very modest rebound," said Marius Daheim, chief strategist for
global interest rates at Bayerische Landesbank. 
    "That would at least argue for the Bund market to remain
supported at current levels rather than be weighed down by the
data."
    The market remained supported by comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi that further policy measures could include
sovereign bond purchases, he said. 
    German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were unchanged on the day at 0.79 percent.
    Rabobank strategists, who expect the ECB to announce it
would start buying government bonds at the end of the first
quarter of 2015, forecast Bund yields to hit 0.65 percent in the
first three months of next year.
    "However, on the Bund front intermittent sell-offs seem
likely as talk of QE ramps up. Meanwhile, narrower peripheral
(spreads) seem more certain," they said in a note. 
    Yields on lower-rated bonds were also flat to a touch lower
after outperforming Bunds on Monday in the wake of Draghi's
comments. 
    Peripheral euro zone bond issuers, especially Italy and
Spain, stand to benefit most from any government bond purchases
by the ECB.

 (editing by John Stonestreet)

