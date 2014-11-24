FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish 10-year bond yields below 2 pct for first time
November 24, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish 10-year bond yields below 2 pct for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year government bond yields were indicated below 2 percent for the first time ever on Monday, as prospects for further monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank kicked euro zone yields down across the board.

Italian bond yields were also inidcated at a record low of 2.167 percent, the latest in a series of all-time lows after ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday “excessively low” inflation had to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary.

Spanish yields were 3 basis points down at 1.98 percent while German 10 year yields were a touch lower at 0.77 percent, not far from their all-time trough. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Jamie McGeever)

