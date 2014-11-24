Spanish yields break below 2 pct as ECB bets firm up

* Spanish yields fall record lows of 1.964 percent

* Italian, French, Austrian, Irish yields also hit lows

* Inflation data this week seen underscoring case for ECB QE

* Weidmann warns of legal limits to further easing (Updates prices, adds background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year bond yields broke below 2 percent on Monday for the first time as investors bet the ECB would expand its asset purchases to include government debt.

Italian, Irish, French and Austrian yields also fell to fresh lows, extending last week’s declines after ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday “excessively low” inflation had to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary.

Market watchers read this as the clearest signal yet that quantitative easing (QE) may not be far away, as Draghi echoed his 2012 pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro.

Even Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann’s warning on Monday that additional easing measures could encounter “legal limits” did little to cap rising expectations.

“Sure, there are still some opponents to his policy stance, but I‘m sure Draghi wouldn’t be leaning out of the window that strongly if he knew there was no chance for a majority ... It’s a clear sign that ... QE is just behind the next corner,” said DZ Bank market strategist Felix Hermann.

Data this week are expected to show inflation fell to 0.3 percent in November, according to a Reuters poll, below the ECB’s target of near 2 percent.

Spanish 10-year yields dipped 4 bps to 1.97 percent, having earlier hit 1.964 percent. Their Italian equivalents also fell 4 bps to 2.16 pct. Their premiums over benchmark German debt neared 2010 lows, as Bund yields rose 1 bp to 0.78 pct.

Spain and Italy were considered bailout candidates at the height of the debt crisis in mid-2012. Since then, their borrowing costs have slid from above 7 and 6 percent respectively. link.reuters.com/dyg32w

Spanish yields are 35 bps below those of U.S. 10-year Treasuries, the global benchmark. The ECB is printing money while the Federal Reserve has wound up its bond purchases.

In a note on Monday, Credit Suisse said the ECB was likely to announce sovereign-bond buys at its next meeting, on Dec. 4. Goldman Sachs recommended buying “a basket of 10-year Italian, Spanish and Portuguese government bonds versus a basket of German and French counterparts for a targeted spread compression of at least 50 basis points.” (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)