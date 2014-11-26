German bond auction stutters as yields fall on ECB

* Germany records tenth failed auction in 2014

* Portuguese bond swap falls short of expectations

* ECB might look at govt bond buys next year - Constancio (.)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rock-bottom yields tempered demand for a German bond auction on Wednesday and a Portuguese exchange fell short of expectations as the European Central bank said it might look into government bond purchases next year.

In its 10th technical failure of the year, Germany sold 3.25 billion euros of its 10-year Bund, less than its 4 billion euro maximum target, paying a record low yield of 0.74 percent. German 10-year bonds in the secondary market were yielding 0.74 percent, 1 basis point lower and just above a trough of 0.716 percent hit in mid-October.

Portugal exchanged around 1.75 billion euros of shorter-dated bonds for debt of a longer maturity, less than the market had expected based on previous debt management exercises.

“There is very little client demand shown at these (German) auctions because they are just too expensive,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

“I would read less into the Portuguese exchange, but as yields have come down for peripherals the spread compression trade has certainly been less attractive.”

Portuguese 10-year yields hit a new record low of 2.923 percent just before the exchange results were released.

The debt agency swapped around 1.75 billion euros of bonds due in 2015 and 2016 for notes maturing in 2021 and 2023, significantly less than the 6.65 billion euros exchanged in a similar exercise in December last year.

Portugal has been eager to manage its near-term debt repayments through such swaps as around 30 percent of its 141 billion euros of outstanding debt expires by the end of 2016, according to Reuters data.

Commerzbank, which had predicted a 3 billion euro exchange, said demand should have been buoyed by parliament’s approval on Tuesday of the country’s 2015 budget and hopes of sovereign bond-buying from the ECB next year.

It said such an ECB scheme would prove very supportive for Portuguese government bonds, which have higher yields than many of their peers, thus the potential for greater tightening.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday that the euro zone’s central bank might decide as early as the first quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled its own fund aimed at unlocking 315 billion euros of investment to stimulate growth within the European Union. (Editing by Catherine Evans)