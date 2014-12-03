Italian yields fall below 2 pct for first time as ECB easing eyed

* Italian 10-yr yields hit record low of 1.973 pct

* Germany sells 2.5 bln euros of 5-year bonds (Updates prices, adds U.S. data)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italian yields fell below 2 percent on Wednesday for the first time, with markets expecting the European Central Bank to pave the way for government bond purchases when it meets this week.

Most euro zone bond yields headed back towards record lows as data showed the region’s business activity slowed unexpectedly in November. That and a drop in oil prices will put pressure on the ECB to do more to boost growth and fend off deflation.

Policymakers are still assessing asset-backed securities and covered bond purchases, so the ECB is not expected to impose any measures straight after Thursday’s meeting. But President Mario Draghi’s news conference will be closely watched for clues on the timing a full-blown quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Italian 10-year yields were down 3 bps on the day at 1.99 percent, after reaching a record low of 1.973 pct. The Spanish equivalents fell 2 bps to 1.84 percent . Both outperformed benchmark German Bunds , which were unchanged at 0.75 percent.

“The euro zone periphery has been rather well-supported by ongoing QE speculation ... You have a risk of a temporary setback if you get disappointment out of the ECB this week,” said Benjamin Schroeder, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

The outlook on the ECB and a rise in German yields from historic lows earlier this week helped demand at an auction in Berlin of 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds.

The sale bucked a record number of technically “failed” German auctions this year when investors shied away from dwindling yields offered by the euro zone’s top-rated issuer.

ING strategist Padhraic Garvey said 10-year yields may fall as low as 0.50 percent if the ECB does go ahead with QE.

“If there’s disappointment (on Thursday) it wouldn’t surprise me if 10-year yields traded towards 80 basis points, but ultimately I would see that as a buying opportunity,” he said.

A rebound in the world’s largest economy could muddy the waters, however. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates in the second half of 2015 - a move that would reverberate across global markets.

Yields were little changed after mixed U.S. data on Wednesday. Surveys showed jobs being added at a brisk pace but workers’ pay falling sharply. (Editing by Larry King)