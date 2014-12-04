Euro zone bond yields rise as some trim ECB QE bets

* Peripheral bond yields lead rise post-Draghi comments

* ECB’s Draghi says to consider govt bond purchases in 2015

* Comments disappointed those positioned for concrete plans (Recasts with prices moves post-Draghi, fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields bounced further off record lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank stuck to its line that it will consider sovereign bond purchases early next year to help revive the euro zone economy.

That disappointed some investors who had bet that ECB President Mario Draghi would unveil plans for more stimulus, possibly including a U.S.-style quantitative easing programme, after the euro zone central bank’s monthly policy meeting.

The ECB earlier kept borrowing costs at record lows, as expected. It also slashed its forecasts for euro zone growth and inflation.

Expectations the ECB will buy print money to buy government bonds in coming months had firmed ahead of Thursday’s meeting as weak oil prices threaten deflation within a year. Some investors were even betting on a move as soon as Thursday and were prompted to trim their positions afterwards.

Lower-rated euro zone bond yields led the charge up, with Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields rising 5 basis points to 2.04 percent, 1.89 percent and 2.84 percent respectively.

“In the last session or two peripheral markets have performed very well and the fact that there was not a concrete decision made today, it is not surprising that there are some people that are taking positions off,” said Patrick O‘Donnell, fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Firm in the belief that the ECB will adopt QE in the first quarter of next year, O‘Donnell has been overweighting positions in Spain and Italy over the last months. He said any rise in yields into year-end will be an opportunity to add to that.

The bonds trade at a premium to German Bunds and offer the most potential for outperformance if the ECB starts QE. Morgan Stanley said this premium could be reduced by 40-50 bps in such an event.

German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 3 bps at 0.77 percent, retreating further from record lows of 0.698 percent hit Monday. Other top-rated bond yields were 2 bps higher.

“Clearly the market has been front running the central bank here on the expectation of -- or at least the perceived probability of -- QE. However, the local trend is for 10-year (bonds) to sell off relatively as QE seems a bit further off than most thought,” Nordea strategists said in a note.

“This pressure on the 10-year point can continue for a short while, but unless a positive shock comes e.g. inflation, no big moves on the upside for 10-year rates are likely short-term.” (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Catherine Evans)