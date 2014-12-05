Portuguese, Italian yields hit new lows as markets refocus on QE

(Adds U.S. data)

By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese and Italian bond yields hit record lows on Friday as markets shrugged off any disappointment over the lack of European Central Bank action at its December meeting.

Traders said investors had refocused on the likelihood of a government bond quantitative easing (QE) programme, which the ECB has indicated it will decide on early next year.

Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data, which raises the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in the first half of next year, did little to dampen spirits.

Italian 10-year yields hit 1.95 percent and Portuguese yields tumbled to 2.76 percent -- both down 5-7 basis points on the day, reversing Thursday’s rise.

“I don’t even believe yesterday’s move was a repricing of QE probabilities,” said Marius Daheim, chief strategist at Bayersiche Landesbank.

“Some people just took profits. Draghi didn’t say anything which could be interpreted as discouraging QE expectations.”

Draghi, in fact, gave his clearest signal yet on Thursday that QE may be on the cards and said opposition from Germany or other governments would not prevent the bank from acting. At the meeting, the ECB kept interest rates at record lows but slashed its growth and inflation forecasts.

The head of Germany’s Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, warned the ECB on Friday against copying U.S. and Japanese QE, saying it would not have the same impact in Europe.

Some in the market agreed.

“I believe we underestimate the effect of current measures and we overestimate the necessity and utility of QE,” said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

But many remain confident that the ECB will do its utmost to boost tepid growth and stave off deflation.

These expectations cushioned yields from Friday’s data showing that U.S. employers had added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in November.

The only noticeable move came in German 10-year yields which were up 1 bps at 0.78 percent. But, trading at some of the richest levels to equivalent US Treasuries seen since 1999, the two benchmarks are clearly on different paths.

Elsewhere, Greek 10-year yields fell 42 basis points to 7.33 percent as the country’s deputy prime minister said he expected to have an initial deal with EU/IMF inspectors on their delayed bailout review by Dec. 15. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by Gareth Jones)