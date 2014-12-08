FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bond futures fall after S&P credit rating downgrade
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Italian bond futures fall after S&P credit rating downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures slumped in early Monday trade after Standard & Poor’s cut Italy’s sovereign credit rating on Friday to just one notch above junk.

In a blow for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who came into office in February pledging an ambitious reform agenda, the agency cut Italy’s rating to BBB- from BBB, saying weak growth and poor competitiveness undermined the sustainability of its huge public debt.

Italian bond futures were down 63 ticks at 134.29, unwinding some of their sharp gains from last week. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.