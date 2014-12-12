Euro zone bond yields fall as oil weighs on inflation, cements QE bets

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday as falling oil prices eroded inflation expectations, crystallising bets that the ECB will have to resort to further stimulus early next year.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, dipped below 0.65 percent, extending falls after Thursday’s weak demand for the ECB’s bank loans highlighted the problems it faces in inflating its balance sheet in a bid to boost consumer prices.

Even with many expecting Fitch to downgrade France’s rating after markets close on Friday, the country’s 10-year yields fell over 3 basis points to a record low of 0.911 percent on hopes the ECB will buy government bonds in a quantitative easing (QE) scheme.

“The lower inflation cements the chances on ECB QE, and until such a day the ECB announces this policy there will be downward pressure on euro zone bond yields,” said Mathias van der Jeugt, a rates strategist at KBC.

Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week’s losses to more than 8 percent. It was last down around 0.4 percent on the day at $63.23.

Bond traders said European bond markets were taking momentum from an overnight rally in U.S. Treasuries. Falling oil prices had seen investors switch out of equities into bonds during the U.S. session, creating strong demand for a 30-year bond sale.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries were nearly 4 basis points lower at 2.14 percent. German equivalents hit a new record low of 0.646 percent, down around 3 bps on the day.

Even Greek bond yields -- which have shot higher over the last few sessions amid political upheaval in Athens -- dipped 8 bps to 9.2 percent.

European investors will be keeping a close eye on employment and industrial production data due at 1000GMT for signs of further weakening in the euro zone economy that would also underpin the need for ECB action.

But a downgrade of the bloc’s second largest economy France would be a major blow, especially after Italy’s rating was slashed by Standard and Poor’s last week.

Many strategists believe Fitch is almost certain to downgrade France at its scheduled ratings review on Friday, after having cut the outlook on its AA rating to negative in October.

“The agency is not alone in questioning the government’s commitment to serious reforms and economies, and this should result in a downgrade,” said DZ Bank in a note to clients. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)