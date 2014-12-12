Top-rated euro zone bond yields at new lows as oil stifles inflation

(Updates with further falls in yields, inflation expectations)

By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Top-rated euro zone bond yields hit record lows on Friday as a relentless slide in oil prices eroded inflation expectations, crystallising bets that the ECB will have to resort to further stimulus early next year.

Other euro zone bond yields were caught in the downdraft as German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, broke below 0.65 percent, extending falls after Thursday’s weak demand for the ECB’s bank loans highlighted the problems it faces in inflating its balance sheet in a bid to boost consumer prices.

Even with many expecting France’s rating to be downgraded later on Friday, its borrowing costs over 10 years fell 5 bps to a record low of 0.893 percent on hopes the ECB will buy government bonds in a quantitative easing (QE) scheme.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the ECB’s preferred measure of how the market reads the inflation outlook -- slumped to a record low of 1.69 percent as oil prices hit yet another five-year low.

“The lower inflation cements the chances of ECB QE, and until such a day the ECB announces this policy there will be downward pressure on euro zone bond yields,” said Mathias van der Jeugt, a rates strategist at KBC.

Despite an improved revision for Italian consumer prices on Friday, inflation swap rates imply the country will be in deflation over the next two years. Two-year swap rates for the euro zone are very close to zero.

U.S. MOMENTUM

Falling oil prices have pushed investors out of equities and into bonds globally, with yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries down nearly 7 bps at 2.11 percent. German equivalents hit a record low of 0.624 percent, down around 5 bps on the day.

Even long-term Greek bond yields, driven higher over the last few sessions by political upheaval in Athens, dipped, although short-dated yields continued their move higher as default fears resurface.

A strong rise in output of consumer goods kept euro zone industrial production rising in October, data on Friday showed, while employment also ticked up in the third quarter.

But a downgrade of the bloc’s second largest economy France would be a major blow, especially after Italy’s rating was slashed by Standard and Poor’s last week.

Many strategists believe Fitch is almost certain to downgrade France at its scheduled ratings review on Friday, having cut the outlook on its AA rating to negative in October.

ECB President Mario Draghi has also become increasingly worried that lack of economic reform in countries such as France and Italy will undermine any long-term boost from QE.

He is expected to tell European leaders in stark terms at a summit next week that they need to make their economies more competitive or risk blunting the central bank’s ambitious stimulus measures.