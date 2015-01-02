Euro zone peripheral yields sink after Draghi comments

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The gap between Spanish and German bond yields fell to its lowest level since early 2010 on Friday as bets firmed that the European Central Bank was preparing to launch new stimulus measures.

ECB president Mario Draghi reiterated on Wednesday its readiness to act, adding that the risk of the central bank not fulfilling its price stability mandate was higher now than half a year ago.

On the first trading day of the new year, investors grabbed high-yielding debt in the bloc’s southern periphery, seen as having the most potential to fall under an ECB quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points to 1.53 percent, while Germany’s were flat at 0.55 percent. The difference between the two dipped below 100 bps for the first time since April 2010.

Elsewhere, Italian 10-year yields fell 7 bps to 1.81, while Portugal’s were down 9 bps at 2.60 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Patrick Graham)