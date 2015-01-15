Italian yields near record lows as 30-year bond sale eyed

* Italy joins Portugal in issuing new 30-year debt this week

* ECB expectations spurs investor demand for long-term debt

* Spain to sell short- to medium-term bonds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields hovered near record lows on Thursday as Rome prepared to sell new 30-year bonds, taking advantage of investor demand for higher returns spurred by the prospect of stimiulus measures from the European Central Bank.

Expectations the ECB will announce next Thursday a programme of quantitative easing - buying government bonds - have driven borrowing costs in the euro zone to historic lows. That has led countries to issue long-dated debt and ease funding pressure for the years ahead, especially countries on the region’s periphery.

Those expectations were strengthened on Wednesday by an opinion from an adviser to Europe’s top court on an earlier, unused ECB scheme to buy debt. The adviser found no legal obstacles to that scheme, easing concern about legal challenges to QE.

Italy’s long-term bond, expected later in the day via a syndicate of banks, follows Portugal’s successful issue on Tuesday of its first 30-year bond since 2006 and only its second ever.

Italian 10-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.72 percent, just above a record-low 1.71 percent reached on Wednesday. The yield on the old 30-year bond was 1.5 bps lower at 3.186 percent.

“The market remains very well bid as we prepare for a QE announcement,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank. “From that perspective and given that the curve has flattened, this creates opportunities for governments to issue at the longer end of the curve because that has become in relative terms cheaper.”

Spanish 10-year yields were a touch lower, too, at 1.55 percent, not far from a low of 1.43 percent reached on Jan. 2. Madrid will auction up to 5 billion euros of two-, five- and seven-year bonds on Thursday, as it ramps up its 2015 funding programme.

“The 2020 and 2022 Spanish bonds offer very limited relative value. That said, expectations of QE by the ECB still support risk in euro zone government bonds, which should help demand at the auction,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note.