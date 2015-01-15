French, Belgian bonds underperform as SNB drops euro/franc cap

* Belgian, French debt seen as main beneficiaries of SNB buying

* German yields hit record low, Swiss switches predicted

* 70 percent chance of ECB QE next week - Poll

* Italy launches new 30-year bond to tap yield hunt (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French and Belgian bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly dropped its limit on the franc’s exchange rate against the euro, meaning it will buy less euro-denominated debt.

Yields on Swiss bonds out to seven years’ maturity dropped further into negative territory as the SNB also said it would charge banks for franc deposits for the first time since the 1970s.

French and Belgian bonds were considered the main targets for SNB investments in the euro zone as it intervened in the currency market to defend the cap and fend off deflation.

Their 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.67 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively, bucking a fall in benchmark German Bunds to a record low of 0.402 percent. Analysts ruled out a more pronounced selloff, saying the SNB move would be offset by the prospect of European Central Bank bond purchases - quantitative easing - that may come as soon as next week.

A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a 90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance it is delivered this month.

“The SNB was one of the big buyers (of euro zone bonds) ... But this will be more than counterbalanced by upcoming QE by the ECB,” said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Belgian 10-year yield premiums over Bunds rose to over 20 bps, off a seven-year low of 18 bps. The French yield gap over Bunds bounced off a five-year low of 22 bps.

Nordea strategists said the SNB move provided a trigger for investors to book profits in those markets after recent gains against benchmark German Bunds.

“The upcoming ECB bond purchases, the issuance outlook and even the latest moves by the Swiss National Bank support the case for wider semi-core spreads,” they said in a note.

NEW BUYERS

German 10-year yields reversed an earlier rise to hit new lows, with some strategists predicting further falls as investors, frustrated by negligible yields on Swiss bonds, start to swap into other top-rated debt.

“Given the strong risk-aversion bias of Swiss investors...we would find...the world’s AAA universe (bunds, gilts, treasuries) as the most likely destination of potential Swiss outflows,” said Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos.

On the euro zone’s periphery, Italian bond yields hovered near record lows as Rome launched new 30-year bonds, taking advantage of investor demand for higher returns spurred by the prospect of fresh ECB stimulus measures.

Expectations of ECB QE have driven borrowing costs in the euro zone to historic lows, leading some peripheral countries to issue long-dated debt. Italy’s sale follows Portugal’s first issue of a 30-year bond since 2006 on Tuesday.

Italian 10-year yields were a fraction lower on the day at 1.74 percent, just above a record-low 1.71 percent reached on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Dominic Evans)