German yields hit lows, Greek debt costs soar after Swiss cap shock

* German 10-year yields fall below 40 bps

* Swiss 10-year yields turn negative for first time

* Greek borrowing costs soar amid bank trouble

* Periphery weathers storm as QE bets firm (Adds detail on Greek banks, fresh analyst comments)

By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German bond yields hit record lows on Friday while fears about Greece’s banks sent that country’s borrowing costs spiralling - signs of the fallout from the Swiss National Bank’s shock decision to scrap its currency cap.

A surge in the Swiss franc after the SNB abandoned its 1.20 euro limit on Thursday saw investors flee equities and other risky assets, parking money instead in assets perceived as safe.

Triple-A rated German debt was again the major beneficiary with 10-year yields falling below 0.40 percent as Swiss equivalents went negative for the first time.

Other core euro zone bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Gilts also made sizable gains before upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment data tempered the moves.

Most lower-rated euro zone bonds managed to weather the storm as bets firmed that the European Central Bank would ease monetary conditions via quantitative easing next week.

But Greek yields shot higher after two Greek banks applied for emergency funding, with executives saying the requests were precautionary and related partly to their exposure to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.

“The SNB’s shock decision ... has triggered a wave of repricings,” said Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch, adding that the uncertainty should remain positive for Bunds.

As Switzerland became the first developed economy to see 10-year borrowing costs fall below zero, market watchers said investors had started to swap their Swiss holdings for higher-yielding alternatives.

Yields on 10-year Dutch, Finnish and Austrian bonds declined to new record lows on Friday, as did Belgium and French equivalents after a brief sell-off on Thursday.

Market experts said the SNB has tended to buy “semi-core” French and Belgium bonds as part of an initiative to protect its currency cap, raising speculation that its demand for this debt would now waver.

Elsewhere, Greek 10-year yields shot up more than 50 bps to 9.69 percent with three-year yields spiking to nearly 12 percent after Eurobank and Alpha Bank applied for emergency liquidity assistance from the Greece’s central bank. Both had to make use of the funds.

Greek banks’ exposure to Swiss-franc denominated loans, mostly mortgages, ranges from 2 to 4 percent of their gross loans. Eurobank has a higher exposure of about 11 percent, or 5.7 billion euros, according to Euroxx Securities.

QE COMING

In the periphery, Italian 10-year yields hit a new record low of 1.65 percent, while Spanish equivalents fell to 1.505 percent.

The view among traders was that the SNB abandoned its currency cap because it could not hold out against the tide of money coming its way from the ECB stimulus.

A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a 90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance it is delivered this month.

Benoit Coeure, one of the ECB’s top policymakers, said on Friday the aim of QE could be to anchor long-term financing conditions and restore confidence in the bloc’s inflation target. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)