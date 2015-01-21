German yields slip towards record lows as ECB QE decision nears

* German to sell up to 5 bln euros of zero coupon 5-year bonds

* ECB QE hopes seen helping demand at auction

* ECB expected to launch QE on Thursday

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German yields dipped towards record lows on Wednesday with firm bets that the European Central Bank will imminently launch quantitative easing expected to help demand at Berlin’s first sale of a zero interest-bearing five-year bond.

Germany set a zero coupon on the new five-year bond after yields on its debt with maturity of up to six years fell into negative territory on expectations the ECB will unveil a programme to print money and buy government bonds when it meets on Thursday.

The looming ECB policy decision and investor uncertainty over the impact of weekend elections in Greece on its future in the euro zone have propped up demand for top-rated bonds despite their dwindling yields.

Germany will auction up to 5 billion euros of the bonds later in the day.

“The market has been used to buying German five-year paper in negative yield territory and even if the auction should come at marginally negative yield that should not necessarily weigh on demand in a big way,” said David Schnautz, a strategist at Commerzbank.

“You still have buyers like central banks and other investors who are mandated to buy high quality and liquid bonds and Bunds are the most liquid and safe market in the euro zone. For these investors, safety is more important than a small give-up in capital.”

German 10-year yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were a touch lower at 0.39 percent, within sight of the record low 0.38 percent hit earlier this week.

Among lower-rated bonds, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were down 2 bps at 1.51 percent and 1.66 percent respectively, not far from their all-time troughs.

Greek yields continued to buck the trend though the sell-off was slightly tempered as the ECB decision nears. Greek 10-year yields were up 11 bps at 9.87 percent having risen more than 50 bps on Tuesday ahead of the weekend vote in Athens. (Editing by Toby Chopra)