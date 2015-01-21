German bond yields jump most in a year ahead of ECB meeting

* 10-year yields up over 7 bps on day

* ECB’s Nowotny and Germany’s Merkel cool ECB hype

* ECB mulling 50 bn euro a month purchases -sources

* Most other yields rise as investors book profits (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German bond yields saw their biggest daily rise in over a year on Wednesday -- a sign investors believe that any ECB easing measures announced when the bank meets on Thursday may fall short of their high expectations.

The move started in early trading after comments from ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressing the limits of any action, and accelerated after news reports gave details of a much-anticipated bond-buying scheme.

“A lot of it is profit taking ahead of the meeting. There is still so much uncertainty in terms of the size and the mechanics of quantitative easing,” Morgan Stanley strategist Anthony O‘Brien said.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were up 7 basis points at around 0.47 percent as markets closed, the biggest one day increase since Dec. 27, 2013.

The country also drew poor demand for a sale of new zero-coupon five-year bonds.

All other euro zone bond yields were higher on the day, apart from those of Greece which fell after the head of the country’s Socialist PASOK party opened the door to a political compromise ahead of elections on Sunday.

LAST MINUTE JITTERS

With less than 24 hours to go before the ECB’s first policy meeting of 2015, analysts said the rise in yields showed the market was tempering very optimistic expectations about the scale of stimulus the bank was set to deliver.

Money market traders polled by Reuters put the probability that QE will be announced at a median 90 percent, expecting a 600 billion euro programme.

But ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny urged markets and policymakers not to focus too much on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

Merkel later added that it was important for the central bank to avoid sending any signals that could undermine the need for structural reforms.

These comments started to prompt investors to book profits, with German 10-year yields pushing further away from record lows of 0.38 percent hit on Tuesday.

News then broke that the ECB’s Executive Board has proposed a programme that would see the ECB buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month starting in March.

Reuters could not confirm reports from other media about the duration of the proposed programme. The Wall Street Journal said it would last at least one year. News agency Bloomberg said the purchases would run to the end of 2016.

While such a programme could see the ECB buy 600 billion euros of bonds in a year and over 1 trillion euros if the scheme lasts for two years, the market reaction suggested this was not enough, with German yields touching a day’s high of 0.474 percent just before markets closed.

“It’s a perfect day for rumours. At the moment nobody wants to buy any news. There’s only sellers ...” Patrick Jacq, euro zone rate strategist at BNP Paribas. (Editing by Catherine Evans)