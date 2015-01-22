German bund futures fall as ECB doubts set in

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Thursday, as investors were concerned any announcement of new stimulus from the European Central Bank may not live up their high expectations.

The ECB will make an interest rate decision at 1245GMT, with attention focused on the press conference at 1330GMT at which many expect the bank to announce a sovereign bond-buying scheme.

But traders said it was uncertainty about the size and scope of such a scheme that was roiling markets.

Bund futures opened 19 ticks lower on Thursday, having fallen 88 ticks on Wednesday, one of their biggest daily drops in the past year.

“It is going to be volatile as hell,” said one government bond trader.